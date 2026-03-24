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Aktobe, KZ
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Kinoafisha Aktobe
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Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall
Aktobe
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Address
g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
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Tickets from 2800 ₸
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Kinoplexx
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Tickets from 2800 ₸
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The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
at the Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall cinema
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Today 2 sessions
18:10
from 3200 ₸
22:10
from 3200 ₸
...
Chernyy dvor v kino
Today 3 sessions
18:30
from 3200 ₸
21:00
from 3200 ₸
23:40
from 2800 ₸
...
Erekshe
Today 6 sessions
16:10
from 2800 ₸
17:10
from 2800 ₸
19:10
from 3200 ₸
20:10
from 3200 ₸
...
Ol sen emes
Today 6 sessions
17:50
from 2800 ₸
19:40
from 3200 ₸
20:30
from 3200 ₸
21:30
from 3200 ₸
...
All showtimes and tickets
Today
from 2800 ₸
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Films at the Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall cinema
Today
24
Format
All
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Film
How do I book tickets?
Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
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Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Comedy
2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
18:10
from 3200 ₸
22:10
from 3200 ₸
Chernyy dvor v kino
Crime
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan
2D, RU
18:30
from 3200 ₸
21:00
from 3200 ₸
23:40
from 2800 ₸
Erekshe
Sport, Romantic
2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
16:10
from 2800 ₸
17:10
from 2800 ₸
19:10
from 3200 ₸
20:10
from 3200 ₸
21:10
from 3200 ₸
22:20
from 3200 ₸
23:10
from 3200 ₸
00:00
from 2800 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
The Tutor
2025, Thailand, Horror
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
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