Аскар Кадыркулов 17 December 2022, 23:19
неге қазақша тек 1 сеанс? Біз Қазақ елінде тұрып жатырмыз ба?
бұл кемсіту ғой 😒 масқара ғой бұл
17 December 2022, 23:19 Reply
Аскар Кадыркулов 17 December 2022, 23:22
ар-намыс, ұяттарын бар ма?
қойындар барлық уақытқа, Жамбыл облысында барлығы қазақша біледі.
тұр ғой дайын дубляжі, не деген орысқұлдық сана😠
17 December 2022, 23:22 Reply
Асем Арман 26 September 2023, 16:57
Неге Міржақып. Оян қазақ жоқ?
26 September 2023, 16:57 Reply
Ерсин Жумасил 10 October 2023, 19:58
ОЯН ҚАЗАҚ, МІРЖАҚЫП НЕГЕ ЖОҚ????
10 October 2023, 19:58 Reply
Арсен Бро 12 November 2024, 18:53
Неге қазақша фильмдер жоқ?
12 November 2024, 18:53 Reply
Улбосын Калмурза 6 February 2025, 08:20
Неге звандасак алмайсыңдар?
6 February 2025, 08:20 Reply
