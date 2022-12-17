Menu
Premier Kazakhstan
Premier Kazakhstan Cinema Reviews
Premier Kazakhstan Cinema Reviews
Premier Kazakhstan Cinema Reviews
Аскар Кадыркулов
17 December 2022, 23:19
неге қазақша тек 1 сеанс? Біз Қазақ елінде тұрып жатырмыз ба?
бұл кемсіту ғой 😒 масқара ғой бұл
17 December 2022, 23:19
4
0
Reply
Аскар Кадыркулов
17 December 2022, 23:22
ар-намыс, ұяттарын бар ма?
қойындар барлық уақытқа, Жамбыл облысында барлығы қазақша біледі.
тұр ғой дайын дубляжі, не деген орысқұлдық сана😠
17 December 2022, 23:22
4
0
Reply
Асем Арман
26 September 2023, 16:57
Неге Міржақып. Оян қазақ жоқ?
26 September 2023, 16:57
3
0
Reply
Ерсин Жумасил
10 October 2023, 19:58
ОЯН ҚАЗАҚ, МІРЖАҚЫП НЕГЕ ЖОҚ????
10 October 2023, 19:58
1
0
Reply
Арсен Бро
12 November 2024, 18:53
Неге қазақша фильмдер жоқ?
12 November 2024, 18:53
0
0
Reply
Улбосын Калмурза
6 February 2025, 08:20
Неге звандасак алмайсыңдар?
6 February 2025, 08:20
0
0
Reply
