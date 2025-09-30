Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Taraz Cinemas Premier Kazakhstan Premier Kazakhstan Cinema Showtimes

Premier Kazakhstan Cinema Showtimes

Today 30 Tomorrow 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:00 from 1600 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
17:40 from 1600 ₸ 23:40 from 1600 ₸
Altered
Altered Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
2D, RU
11:50 from 1600 ₸
Goat
Goat Horror, Sport 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:00 from 1600 ₸
Junglilau
Junglilau Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
22:00 from 1600 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
2D, RU
13:20 from 1600 ₸ 23:10 from 1600 ₸
Rogue
Rogue Family 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
13:15 from 1600 ₸ 18:10 from 1600 ₸
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell Horror 2025, New Zealand / Paraguay
2D, RU
16:30 from 1600 ₸
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
11:50 from 1600 ₸ 16:10 from 1600 ₸
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
14:50 from 1600 ₸ 19:30 from 1600 ₸ 21:20 from 1600 ₸
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат Drama 2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KZ
19:50 from 1600 ₸
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more