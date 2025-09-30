Menu
Kinoafisha
Taraz, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha Taraz
Cinemas
Premier Kazakhstan
Premier Kazakhstan Cinema Showtimes
Premier Kazakhstan Cinema Showtimes
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Reviews
Today
30
Tomorrow
1
Format
All
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Film
How do I book tickets?
Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
10:00
from 1600 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
17:40
from 1600 ₸
23:40
from 1600 ₸
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
2D, RU
11:50
from 1600 ₸
Goat
Horror, Sport
2025, USA
2D, RU
10:00
from 1600 ₸
Junglilau
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
22:00
from 1600 ₸
One Battle After Another
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
2D, RU
13:20
from 1600 ₸
23:10
from 1600 ₸
Rogue
Family
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
13:15
from 1600 ₸
18:10
from 1600 ₸
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
Horror
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay
2D, RU
16:30
from 1600 ₸
Аш пен тоқ
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
11:50
from 1600 ₸
16:10
from 1600 ₸
Жұмбақ қыз
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
14:50
from 1600 ₸
19:30
from 1600 ₸
21:20
from 1600 ₸
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Drama
2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KZ
19:50
from 1600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree