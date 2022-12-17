Menu
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Reviews
Address
g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
Show on map
Phone
8 (7262) 50-00-00
Call
Showtimes
at the Premier Kazakhstan cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 1 session
10:00
from 1600 ₸
...
Agent & Irbis
Today 2 sessions
17:40
from 1600 ₸
23:40
from 1600 ₸
...
Altered
Today 1 session
11:50
from 1600 ₸
...
Goat
Today 1 session
10:00
from 1600 ₸
...
Cinema reviews
Аскар Кадыркулов
17 December 2022, 23:22
ар-намыс, ұяттарын бар ма?
қойындар барлық уақытқа, Жамбыл облысында барлығы қазақша біледі.
тұр ғой дайын дубляжі, не деген орысқұлдық сана😠
Аскар Кадыркулов
17 December 2022, 23:19
неге қазақша тек 1 сеанс? Біз Қазақ елінде тұрып жатырмыз ба?
бұл кемсіту ғой 😒 масқара ғой бұл
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
10:00
from 1600 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
17:40
from 1600 ₸
23:40
from 1600 ₸
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
2D, RU
11:50
from 1600 ₸
