Taraz
Address
g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
Phone

8 (7262) 50-00-00

Tickets from 1600 ₸
5 votes
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes at the Premier Kazakhstan cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 1 session
10:00 from 1600 ₸ ...
Agent & Irbis
Today 2 sessions
17:40 from 1600 ₸ 23:40 from 1600 ₸ ...
Altered
Today 1 session
11:50 from 1600 ₸ ...
Goat
Today 1 session
10:00 from 1600 ₸ ...
All showtimes and tickets

Cinema reviews

Аскар Кадыркулов 17 December 2022, 23:22
ар-намыс, ұяттарын бар ма?
қойындар барлық уақытқа, Жамбыл облысында барлығы қазақша біледі.
тұр ғой дайын дубляжі, не деген орысқұлдық сана😠
Аскар Кадыркулов 17 December 2022, 23:19
неге қазақша тек 1 сеанс? Біз Қазақ елінде тұрып жатырмыз ба?
бұл кемсіту ғой 😒 масқара ғой бұл
Films at the Premier Kazakhstan cinema

A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2D, RU
10:00 from 1600 ₸
Agent & Irbis
2D, KZ
17:40 from 1600 ₸ 23:40 from 1600 ₸
Altered
2D, RU
11:50 from 1600 ₸
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
