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In the Hand of Dante
Showtimes for In the Hand of Dante (2025) in Talgar today
Showtimes for In the Hand of Dante (2025) in Talgar today
In the Hand of Dante
Drama
2025 / Italy
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Алматы
Today
16
Tomorrow
17
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18
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19
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21
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Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D
14:20
from 1500 ₸
21:50
from 2000 ₸
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
19:30
from 2100 ₸
22:00
from 2400 ₸
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
16:20
from 1900 ₸
21:30
from 2500 ₸
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