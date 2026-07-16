Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films In the Hand of Dante Showtimes for In the Hand of Dante (2025) in Talgar today

Showtimes for In the Hand of Dante (2025) in Talgar today

In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante Drama 2025 / Italy
Watch trailer
All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Алматы

Today 16 Tomorrow 17 Sat 18 Sun 19 Mon 20 Tue 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D
14:20 from 1500 ₸ 21:50 from 2000 ₸
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
19:30 from 2100 ₸ 22:00 from 2400 ₸
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
16:20 from 1900 ₸ 21:30 from 2500 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Sansyz Bay
Sansyz Bay
2026, Russia, Comedy
Power Ballad
Power Ballad
2026, Ireland / USA, Comedy, Musical
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Furious
The Furious
2025, Hong Kong / USA / China, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
School of Magical Animals 4
School of Magical Animals 4
2025, Germany, Adventure, Family, Fantasy
Zrození alchymistky
Zrození alchymistky
2025, Czechia, Family, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more