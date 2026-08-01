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Kinoafisha Films Wind Up Showtimes for Wind Up (2026) in Shymkent today

Showtimes for Wind Up (2026) in Shymkent today

Wind Up
Wind Up Fantasy, Sport 2026 / South Korea
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Tomorrow 16 Mon 17 Tue 18 Wed 19
Format
Group Screenings

Showtimes for Wind Up in Shymkent on 16 August 2026
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
23:55 from 3000 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
18:30 from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
10:20 from 2500 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
10:40 from 2500 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
10:00 from 2500 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
10:00 from 3600 ₸ 12:00 from 3600 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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