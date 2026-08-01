Showtimes for Wind Up in Shymkent on 16 August 2026 Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1 2D 23:55 from 3000 ₸ Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330 2D 18:30 from 2300 ₸ Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25 2D, RU 10:20 from 2500 ₸ Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202 2D, RU 10:40 from 2500 ₸ Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13 2D, RU 10:00 from 2500 ₸ Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7 2D, RU 10:00 from 3600 ₸ 12:00 from 3600 ₸