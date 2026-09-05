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Above and Below
Showtimes for Above and Below (2026) in Shymkent today
Showtimes for Above and Below (2026) in Shymkent today
Above and Below
Action, Thriller
2026 / USA / Spain
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RU
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Showtimes for Above and Below in Shymkent on 5 September 2026
Showtimes for Above and Below in Shymkent on 6 September 2026
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
18:35
from 3000 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
18:50
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
23:50
from 3300 ₸
00:50
from 3300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
00:00
from 2900 ₸
01:00
from 2900 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
00:10
from 2900 ₸
01:10
from 2900 ₸
Showtimes for Above and Below in Shymkent on 7 September 2026
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
18:50
from 2100 ₸
Showtimes for Above and Below in Shymkent on 8 September 2026
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
18:50
from 2100 ₸
Showtimes for Above and Below in Shymkent on 9 September 2026
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
18:50
from 900 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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