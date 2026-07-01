Showtimes for Time Hoppers: The Silk Road in Shymkent on 23 July 2026 Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330 2D 19:45 from 2100 ₸ Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25 2D, RU 12:10 from 2400 ₸ Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202 2D, RU 10:50 from 2400 ₸ Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13 2D, RU 12:00 from 2400 ₸ 13:50 from 2400 ₸ 14:50 from 2400 ₸ 15:40 from 2800 ₸ 16:40 from 2800 ₸ Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7 2D, RU 10:30 from 2400 ₸ 12:20 from 2400 ₸ 14:10 from 2800 ₸ 15:10 from 2800 ₸ 16:00 from 2800 ₸ 17:00 from 2800 ₸ 17:50 from 2800 ₸ 18:50 from 2800 ₸