Showtimes for Insidious: Out of the Further in Shymkent on 27 August 2026 Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1 2D 14:15 from 2600 ₸ 18:00 from 3000 ₸ 00:00 from 3000 ₸ Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330 2D 20:05 from 2300 ₸ 21:50 from 2300 ₸ 22:45 from 2300 ₸ Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25 2D, RU 16:10 from 2900 ₸ 17:10 from 2900 ₸ 00:00 from 2900 ₸ 01:00 from 2900 ₸ Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202 2D, RU 16:00 from 2900 ₸ 17:00 from 2900 ₸ 18:00 from 3300 ₸ 19:00 from 3300 ₸ 00:00 from 2900 ₸ 01:00 from 2900 ₸ Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13 2D, RU 17:10 from 2900 ₸ 18:10 from 2900 ₸ 22:10 from 3300 ₸ 23:10 from 3300 ₸ 00:10 from 2900 ₸ 01:10 from 2900 ₸ Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7 2D, RU 17:00 from 4100 ₸ 18:00 from 4100 ₸ 19:10 from 4600 ₸ 20:10 from 4600 ₸ 21:20 from 4600 ₸ 22:20 from 4600 ₸ 23:30 from 4600 ₸ 00:30 from 4600 ₸