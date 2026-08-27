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Kinoafisha Films Insidious: Out of the Further Showtimes for Insidious: Out of the Further (2026) in Shymkent today

Showtimes for Insidious: Out of the Further (2026) in Shymkent today

Insidious: Out of the Further
Insidious: Out of the Further Horror, Detective, Thriller 2026 / Great Britain
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Group Screenings

Showtimes for Insidious: Out of the Further in Shymkent on 27 August 2026
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
14:15 from 2600 ₸ 18:00 from 3000 ₸ 00:00 from 3000 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
20:05 from 2300 ₸ 21:50 from 2300 ₸ 22:45 from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
16:10 from 2900 ₸ 17:10 from 2900 ₸ 00:00 from 2900 ₸ 01:00 from 2900 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
16:00 from 2900 ₸ 17:00 from 2900 ₸ 18:00 from 3300 ₸ 19:00 from 3300 ₸ 00:00 from 2900 ₸ 01:00 from 2900 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
17:10 from 2900 ₸ 18:10 from 2900 ₸ 22:10 from 3300 ₸ 23:10 from 3300 ₸ 00:10 from 2900 ₸ 01:10 from 2900 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
17:00 from 4100 ₸ 18:00 from 4100 ₸ 19:10 from 4600 ₸ 20:10 from 4600 ₸ 21:20 from 4600 ₸ 22:20 from 4600 ₸ 23:30 from 4600 ₸ 00:30 from 4600 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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