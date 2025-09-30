Menu
Today 30 Tomorrow 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
11:35 13:10 from 1600 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:00 from 1600 ₸ 13:30 18:10 from 1600 ₸
Altered
Altered Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
2D, RU
17:00
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
2D, RU
17:10 from 1600 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
2D, RU
15:05 from 1600 ₸ 18:40 23:20 from 1600 ₸
Qaitadan
Qaitadan Drama 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
21:30 from 1600 ₸
Rogue
Rogue Family 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:00 from 1600 ₸ 11:35 from 1600 ₸
Splitsville
Splitsville Comedy 2025, USA
2D, RU
21:30 23:25
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites Horror 2025, USA
2D, RU
23:25 from 1600 ₸
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
19:45 from 1600 ₸
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:00 11:35 from 1600 ₸ 13:10 from 1600 ₸ 15:10 19:45 from 1600 ₸
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат Drama 2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KZ
15:00 from 1600 ₸ 21:15 from 1600 ₸
