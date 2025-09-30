Menu
Rabbit Cinema
Cinemas
Rabbit Cinema
Rabbit Cinema
Semey
Address
g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
Show on map
few votes
Rate
0
vote
Tickets from 1600 ₸
Showtimes
at the Rabbit Cinema cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 2 sessions
11:35
13:10
from 1600 ₸
...
Agent & Irbis
Today 3 sessions
10:00
from 1600 ₸
13:30
18:10
from 1600 ₸
...
Altered
Today 1 session
17:00
...
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Today 1 session
17:10
from 1600 ₸
...
Today
from 1600 ₸
Tomorrow
from 1600 ₸
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
11:35
13:10
from 1600 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:00
from 1600 ₸
13:30
18:10
from 1600 ₸
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
2D, RU
17:00
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
