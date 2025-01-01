Menu
Semey Cinema Ratings

1
Dastan Cinema 3D
g. Semey, ul. Lenina, 2
2 reviews
2
Enlik-Kebek
g. Semey, ul. Tanirbergenova, 3a
3
Alem Cinema 3D
g. Semey, ul. Teatralnaya, 21a
4
Rabbit Cinema
g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
5
Qazyna Cinema
Semey, ulitsa Shugaeva, 28
6
Smart Cinema
g. Semey, ​ul. Trusova, 4a​
