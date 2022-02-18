Menu
Kinoafisha Semey
Cinemas
Dastan Cinema 3D
Dastan Cinema 3D
Semey
Address
g. Semey, ul. Lenina, 2
Show on map
Phone
+7 (7222) 52-14-15
/ автоответчик
Call
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 1 session
10:00
...
Agent & Irbis
Today 2 sessions
13:40
18:40
...
Goat
Today 1 session
10:00
...
Junglilau
Today 2 sessions
15:30
22:00
...
Cinema reviews
Алексей Коробченко
18 February 2022, 22:13
Вы где взяли её, автоответчик...не чего не понял что сказала
Togjan Sherniaz
2 December 2019, 10:50
холодное сердце уақыттарын айтамысыздар
Reviews
Write review
3
votes
Rate
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
10:00
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
13:40
18:40
Goat
Horror, Sport
2025, USA
2D, RU
10:00
All showtimes and tickets
