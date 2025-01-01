Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Kyzylorda Cinemas Left Cinema Left Cinema Cinema (Kyzylorda) on the map

Left Cinema Cinema (Kyzylorda) on the map

Left Cinema Cinema (Kyzylorda) on the map All about the cinema
View cinemas on the map

Cinemas Nearby

1.8 km
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
5
5.6 km
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
5
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Sketch
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Afterburn
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more