Left Cinema

Kyzylorda
Address
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
Tickets from 1800 ₸
Showtimes at the Left Cinema cinema
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
Today 1 session
23:15 from 1800 ₸ ...
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
Today 1 session
23:40 from 1800 ₸ ...
All showtimes and tickets

Cinema reviews

Films at the Left Cinema cinema

Today 11 Tomorrow 12 Mon 13 Tue 14 Wed 15
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, RU
23:15 from 1800 ₸
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя Drama 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
23:40 from 1800 ₸
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Sketch
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Afterburn
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
