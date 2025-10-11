Menu
Left Cinema
Left Cinema
Kyzylorda
Address
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
0
vote
Showtimes
at the Left Cinema cinema
Bolgan oqiga
Today 1 session
23:15
from 1800 ₸
...
Ыстық ұя
Today 1 session
23:40
from 1800 ₸
...
Bolgan oqiga
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, RU
23:15
from 1800 ₸
Ыстық ұя
Drama
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
23:40
from 1800 ₸
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
