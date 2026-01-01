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The Odyssey
The Odyssey, 2026 Screening times in Astana
The Odyssey, 2026 Screening times in Astana
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Thu
23
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IMAX
RU
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How do I book tickets for The Odyssey?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity
g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, RU
17:10
from 3000 ₸
20:30
from 3400 ₸
23:50
from 3400 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, IMAX, RU
10:10
from 4000 ₸
13:30
from 4000 ₸
16:50
from 4500 ₸
20:10
from 5000 ₸
23:30
from 5000 ₸
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