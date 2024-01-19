Menu
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen

Astana
Address
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
Phone

+7 (775) 612-40-60

Tickets from 1500 ₸
Network

Kinopark Theatres
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Есть сканнер билетов
IMAX
Waiter
Parking
5 votes
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Showtimes at the Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen cinema
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Today 1 session
16:20 from 1500 ₸ ...
Dracula: A Love Tale
Today 3 sessions
18:10 from 1500 ₸ 21:20 from 1500 ₸ 00:10 from 1500 ₸ ...
Junglilau
Today 5 sessions
18:30 from 1500 ₸ 20:50 from 1500 ₸ 21:50 from 1500 ₸ 23:00 from 1500 ₸ ...
One Battle After Another
Today 5 sessions
14:20 from 1900 ₸ 15:00 from 1500 ₸ 17:30 from 1900 ₸ 20:30 from 1900 ₸ ...
Cinema reviews

Aruzhan Alina 19 January 2024, 14:40
Хотели сделать возврат билета спустя минуты 10, так как поменялись планы и не успевали. Нам кассиршы сказали, что при возврате эту сумму удержат с… Read more…
Айдана Абышева 13 July 2024, 18:45
Звоню не отвечают на звонки, купила билет онлайн, по ошибке в 20:30 и в 20:30 начало фильма почему с онлайн продажи не снимают? Хотела сделать… Read more…
Reviews
Films at the Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen cinema

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
2D, RU
16:20 from 1500 ₸
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale Romantic, Fantasy, Horror 2025, France
2D, RU
18:10 from 1500 ₸ 21:20 from 1500 ₸ 00:10 from 1500 ₸
Junglilau
Junglilau Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
18:30 from 1500 ₸ 20:50 from 1500 ₸ 21:50 from 1500 ₸ 23:00 from 1500 ₸ 01:10 from 1500 ₸
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
