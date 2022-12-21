Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha Astana
Cinemas
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka
Astana
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Reviews
Photos
Address
g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
Show on map
Phone
+7 (701) 870-70-03
Call
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Add to Favourites
Already in favourites
Network
Kinopark Theatres
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Cafe
Есть сканнер билетов
IMAX
LUX
Waiter
Parking
few votes
Rate
7
votes
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Add to Favourites
Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
at the Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka cinema
Agent & Irbis
Today 2 sessions
15:40
from 4000 ₸
18:10
from 4000 ₸
...
Dracula: A Love Tale
Today 5 sessions
19:30
from 2100 ₸
20:30
from 4000 ₸
22:20
from 2100 ₸
23:20
from 4000 ₸
...
Junglilau
Today 3 sessions
14:30
from 1500 ₸
23:00
from 1500 ₸
01:10
from 1500 ₸
...
One Battle After Another
Today 5 sessions
14:20
from 1800 ₸
15:20
from 1900 ₸
18:40
from 1900 ₸
22:00
from 1900 ₸
...
All showtimes and tickets
Tomorrow
from 1500 ₸
2 October
from 4500 ₸
Cinema reviews
ujekovazhanar
21 December 2022, 16:52
Требую уволить кассира который грубо разговаривал со мной и другими посетителями. Мы ждали премьеру Аватара долгое время и вот придя на сеанс нам…
Read more…
Балғынбек Бекқожа
2 January 2024, 14:44
трубку вообще не берет👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻
Reviews
Write review
7
votes
Rate
Photos
All photos
All photos
Films at the Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka cinema
Tomorrow
30
Thu
2
Format
All
KK
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Film
How do I book tickets?
Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
15:40
from 4000 ₸
18:10
from 4000 ₸
Dracula: A Love Tale
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
2025, France
2D, RU
19:30
from 2100 ₸
20:30
from 4000 ₸
22:20
from 2100 ₸
23:20
from 4000 ₸
01:00
from 1900 ₸
Junglilau
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
14:30
from 1500 ₸
23:00
from 1500 ₸
01:10
from 1500 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree