Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka

Astana
Address
g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
Phone

+7 (701) 870-70-03

Tickets from 1500 ₸
Network

Kinopark Theatres
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Cafe
Есть сканнер билетов
IMAX
LUX
Waiter
Parking
7 votes
7 votes
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Showtimes at the Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka cinema
Agent & Irbis
Today 2 sessions
15:40 from 4000 ₸ 18:10 from 4000 ₸ ...
Dracula: A Love Tale
Today 5 sessions
19:30 from 2100 ₸ 20:30 from 4000 ₸ 22:20 from 2100 ₸ 23:20 from 4000 ₸ ...
Junglilau
Today 3 sessions
14:30 from 1500 ₸ 23:00 from 1500 ₸ 01:10 from 1500 ₸ ...
One Battle After Another
Today 5 sessions
14:20 from 1800 ₸ 15:20 from 1900 ₸ 18:40 from 1900 ₸ 22:00 from 1900 ₸ ...
Cinema reviews

ujekovazhanar 21 December 2022, 16:52
Требую уволить кассира который грубо разговаривал со мной и другими посетителями. Мы ждали премьеру Аватара долгое время и вот придя на сеанс нам… Read more…
Балғынбек Бекқожа 2 January 2024, 14:44
трубку вообще не берет👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻
Films at the Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka cinema

Tomorrow 30 Thu 2
Agent & Irbis
2D, KK
15:40 from 4000 ₸ 18:10 from 4000 ₸
Dracula: A Love Tale
2D, RU
19:30 from 2100 ₸ 20:30 from 4000 ₸ 22:20 from 2100 ₸ 23:20 from 4000 ₸ 01:00 from 1900 ₸
Junglilau
2D, KK
14:30 from 1500 ₸ 23:00 from 1500 ₸ 01:10 from 1500 ₸
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
