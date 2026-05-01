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Kinoafisha Films In the Grey In the Grey, 2025 Screening times in Astana

In the Grey, 2025 Screening times in Astana

Tickets
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Tomorrow 28 Fri 29 Sat 30 Sun 31
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arman 3D g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
2D
15:50 from 2700 ₸ 16:20 from 3000 ₸ 17:50 from 2700 ₸ 18:20 from 5000 ₸ 19:50 from 2800 ₸ 20:20 from 5000 ₸ 21:50 from 2800 ₸ 23:50 from 2800 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
13:20 from 2400 ₸ 15:15 from 3200 ₸ 18:25 from 4000 ₸ 23:20 from 3600 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:35 from 2000 ₸ 15:00 from 3000 ₸ 17:25 from 3000 ₸ 19:20 from 3800 ₸ 20:50 from 12000 ₸ 22:35 from 3800 ₸ 00:05 from 3500 ₸
Keruen Cinema g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
14:25 from 30000 ₸ 16:20 from 30000 ₸ 18:20 from 30000 ₸ 20:15 from 30000 ₸ 22:05 from 30000 ₸ 00:00 from 30000 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, RU
18:20 from 3400 ₸ 19:20 from 3400 ₸ 20:40 from 3400 ₸ 21:40 from 3400 ₸ 23:00 from 3400 ₸ 00:00 from 3400 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
17:20 from 3000 ₸ 18:20 from 3000 ₸ 19:40 from 3400 ₸ 20:40 from 3400 ₸ 21:50 from 3400 ₸ 22:50 from 3400 ₸ 00:00 from 3000 ₸ 01:00 from 3000 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
18:00 from 3400 ₸ 19:00 from 3400 ₸ 20:10 from 3400 ₸ 21:10 from 3400 ₸ 22:10 from 3400 ₸ 23:10 from 3400 ₸ 00:10 from 3000 ₸ 01:10 from 3000 ₸
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