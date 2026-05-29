Grand Cinema is an urban multiplex located at 34 Akhmet Baitursynuly St., Astana, Kazakhstan. The cinema focuses on mainstream programming — new releases, family films and blockbusters. It houses multiple screening halls equipped with modern digital projection, 2D and 3D presentations and high-quality multi-channel sound. Facilities include comfortable seating, a concessions area, box office and online ticketing. Serving residents and visitors of the capital, the venue provides accessibility features and the standard services expected from a contemporary city multiplex.

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