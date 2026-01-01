Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha Astana
Cinemas
Grand Cinema
Grand Cinema Cinema (Astana) on the map
Grand Cinema Cinema (Astana) on the map
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Grand Cinema Cinema (Astana) on the map
All about the cinema
View cinemas on the map
Cinemas Nearby
5.3
km
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
5
5.9
km
Aru Cinema
g. Astana, ul. Zhansugurova, 8/1, TRC «Arujan», 3 etazh
5
6.7
km
Open Sky cinema
g. Astana, ul. Sarayshyk, 13/6
5
7.2
km
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRC Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
5
7.7
km
Kinokoncertnyy zal «KazMedia Holl»
g. Astana, ul. Kunaeva 4
5
8.2
km
Arman 3D
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRC «Aziya park»
5
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Homecam
2025, South Korea, Horror
Qut
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree