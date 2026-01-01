Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Astana Cinemas Grand Cinema Grand Cinema Cinema (Astana) on the map

Grand Cinema Cinema (Astana) on the map

Grand Cinema Cinema (Astana) on the map All about the cinema
View cinemas on the map

Cinemas Nearby

5.3 km
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
5
5.9 km
Aru Cinema g. Astana, ul. Zhansugurova, 8/1, TRC «Arujan», 3 etazh
5
6.7 km
Open Sky cinema g. Astana, ul. Sarayshyk, 13/6
5
7.2 km
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRC Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
5
7.7 km
Kinokoncertnyy zal «KazMedia Holl» g. Astana, ul. Kunaeva 4
5
8.2 km
Arman 3D g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRC «Aziya park»
5
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Passenger
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Homecam
Homecam
2025, South Korea, Horror
Qut
Qut
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more