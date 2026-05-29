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Kinoafisha Astana Cinemas Grand Cinema Grand Cinema Cinema Showtimes

Grand Cinema Cinema Showtimes

Today 29 Sun 31 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
In the Grey
In the Grey Action, Thriller 2025, Great Britain / USA
2D
19:20 from 2400 ₸ 21:15 from 2400 ₸ 23:10 from 2400 ₸
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Comedy 2026, Kazakhstan
2D
20:15 from 2400 ₸ 21:55 from 2400 ₸
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy Comedy 2026, Kazakhstan
2D
20:40 from 2400 ₸ 22:10 from 2400 ₸ 23:35 from 2400 ₸
Passenger
Passenger Horror 2026, USA
2D
21:00 from 2400 ₸ 23:00 from 2400 ₸
Qamau Drama 2026, Kyrgyzstan
2D
23:40 from 2400 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Passenger
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Homecam
Homecam
2025, South Korea, Horror
Qut
Qut
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
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