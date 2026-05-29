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Astana, KZ
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Kinoafisha Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
In the Grey
Action, Thriller
2025, Great Britain / USA
2D
19:20
from 2400 ₸
21:15
from 2400 ₸
23:10
from 2400 ₸
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Comedy
2026, Kazakhstan
2D
20:15
from 2400 ₸
21:55
from 2400 ₸
Papasynyn qyzy
Comedy
2026, Kazakhstan
2D
20:40
from 2400 ₸
22:10
from 2400 ₸
23:35
from 2400 ₸
Passenger
Horror
2026, USA
2D
21:00
from 2400 ₸
23:00
from 2400 ₸
Qamau
Drama
2026, Kyrgyzstan
2D
23:40
from 2400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Homecam
2025, South Korea, Horror
Qut
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
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