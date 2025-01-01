Menu
Chaplin Khan Shatyr Cinema (Astana) on the map All about the cinema
700 meters
Arman Asia Park (Astana) g. Astana, levyy bereg, TRTs «Asia Park»
5
750 meters
Arman 3D g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
5
850 meters
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
5
1.2 km
Kinokontsertnyy zal «KazMedia Holl» g. Astana, ul. Kunaeva 4
5
1.4 km
Paramount g. Astana, ulitsa Kayyma Muhamedhanova, 6
5
1.6 km
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
5
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
