Arman Asia Park (Astana)

Arman Asia Park (Astana)

Astana
Address
g. Astana, levyy bereg, TRTs «Asia Park»
Tickets from 1300 ₸
2 votes
2 votes
Tickets from 1300 ₸
Showtimes at the Arman Asia Park (Astana) cinema
Today 1 session
17:25 from 5000 ₸ ...
Today 4 sessions
10:20 from 1300 ₸ 13:50 from 3000 ₸ 16:10 from 1300 ₸ 21:50 from 1300 ₸ ...
Today 2 sessions
12:10 from 3000 ₸ 15:45 from 3000 ₸ ...
Today 2 sessions
10:05 from 3000 ₸ 22:50 from 5000 ₸ ...
Cinema reviews

torebekovnaf 30 December 2023, 11:14
Очень классный фильм
2 votes
Tomorrow 30
Format
Group Screenings
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
17:25 from 5000 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:20 from 1300 ₸ 13:50 from 3000 ₸ 16:10 from 1300 ₸ 21:50 from 1300 ₸
Altered
Altered Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
2D, RU
12:10 from 3000 ₸ 15:45 from 3000 ₸
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
