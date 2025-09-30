Menu
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
17:25
from 5000 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:20
from 1300 ₸
13:50
from 3000 ₸
16:10
from 1300 ₸
21:50
from 1300 ₸
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
2D, RU
12:10
from 3000 ₸
15:45
from 3000 ₸
Goat
Horror, Sport
2025, USA
2D, RU
10:05
from 3000 ₸
22:50
from 5000 ₸
Junglilau
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:20
from 1300 ₸
14:40
from 1300 ₸
18:45
from 1300 ₸
20:40
from 1300 ₸
One Battle After Another
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
2D, RU
12:00
from 1300 ₸
17:00
from 1300 ₸
19:40
from 5000 ₸
23:00
from 1300 ₸
Qaitadan
Drama
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:30
from 1300 ₸
15:30
from 1300 ₸
17:40
from 1300 ₸
21:25
from 1300 ₸
Rogue
Family
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:30
from 1300 ₸
14:15
from 1300 ₸
Аш пен тоқ
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:00
from 1300 ₸
11:35
from 1300 ₸
23:30
from 1300 ₸
Жұмбақ қыз
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:10
from 1300 ₸
15:10
from 1300 ₸
18:10
from 1300 ₸
21:10
from 1300 ₸
23:45
from 1300 ₸
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Drama
2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KZ
13:15
from 1300 ₸
16:30
from 1300 ₸
22:30
from 1300 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
