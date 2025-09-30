Menu
Arman Asia Park (Astana) Cinema Showtimes

Arman Asia Park (Astana) Cinema Showtimes

Tomorrow 30
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
17:25 from 5000 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:20 from 1300 ₸ 13:50 from 3000 ₸ 16:10 from 1300 ₸ 21:50 from 1300 ₸
Altered
Altered Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
2D, RU
12:10 from 3000 ₸ 15:45 from 3000 ₸
Goat
Goat Horror, Sport 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:05 from 3000 ₸ 22:50 from 5000 ₸
Junglilau
Junglilau Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:20 from 1300 ₸ 14:40 from 1300 ₸ 18:45 from 1300 ₸ 20:40 from 1300 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
2D, RU
12:00 from 1300 ₸ 17:00 from 1300 ₸ 19:40 from 5000 ₸ 23:00 from 1300 ₸
Qaitadan
Qaitadan Drama 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:30 from 1300 ₸ 15:30 from 1300 ₸ 17:40 from 1300 ₸ 21:25 from 1300 ₸
Rogue
Rogue Family 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:30 from 1300 ₸ 14:15 from 1300 ₸
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:00 from 1300 ₸ 11:35 from 1300 ₸ 23:30 from 1300 ₸
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:10 from 1300 ₸ 15:10 from 1300 ₸ 18:10 from 1300 ₸ 21:10 from 1300 ₸ 23:45 from 1300 ₸
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат Drama 2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KZ
13:15 from 1300 ₸ 16:30 from 1300 ₸ 22:30 from 1300 ₸
