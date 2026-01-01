Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Invisible Half
Showtimes for The Invisible Half (2025) in Almaty today
Showtimes for The Invisible Half (2025) in Almaty today
The Invisible Half
Horror
2025 / Japan
Watch trailer
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Steppe
2022, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Furious
2025, Hong Kong / USA / China, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Power Ballad
2026, Ireland / USA, Comedy, Musical
Sverhsposobnye
2026, Kazakhstan, Adventure
Sakamoto Days
2026, Japan, Action, Comedy, Crime
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree