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Kinoafisha Films The Invisible Half Showtimes for The Invisible Half (2025) in Almaty today

Showtimes for The Invisible Half (2025) in Almaty today

The Invisible Half
The Invisible Half Horror 2025 / Japan
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Steppe
Steppe
2022, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Furious
The Furious
2025, Hong Kong / USA / China, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Power Ballad
Power Ballad
2026, Ireland / USA, Comedy, Musical
Sverhsposobnye
Sverhsposobnye
2026, Kazakhstan, Adventure
Sakamoto Days
Sakamoto Days
2026, Japan, Action, Comedy, Crime
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