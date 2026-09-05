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Above and Below
Showtimes for Above and Below (2026) in Aktobe today
Showtimes for Above and Below (2026) in Aktobe today
Above and Below
Action, Thriller
2026 / USA / Spain
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RU
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Showtimes for Above and Below in Aktobe on 5 September 2026
Showtimes for Above and Below in Aktobe on 6 September 2026
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
21:40
from 3600 ₸
23:30
from 3600 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall
g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
11:20
from 2500 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza
g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
00:10
from 2900 ₸
Showtimes for Above and Below in Aktobe on 7 September 2026
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
21:40
from 2600 ₸
23:30
from 2600 ₸
Showtimes for Above and Below in Aktobe on 8 September 2026
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall
g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
11:20
from 1700 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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