Showtimes for Insidious: Out of the Further in Aktobe on 30 August 2026 Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe» 2D, RU 18:20 from 3600 ₸ 20:20 from 3600 ₸ 22:20 from 3600 ₸ 23:40 from 3200 ₸ 00:20 from 3200 ₸ Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh 2D, RU 16:40 from 2900 ₸ 18:40 from 3300 ₸ 20:50 from 3300 ₸ 22:00 from 3300 ₸ 23:00 from 3300 ₸ 00:20 from 2900 ₸ Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh 2D, RU 21:10 from 3300 ₸ 22:10 from 3300 ₸ 23:20 from 3300 ₸ 00:20 from 2900 ₸