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Kinoafisha Films Insidious: Out of the Further Showtimes for Insidious: Out of the Further (2026) in Aktobe today

Showtimes for Insidious: Out of the Further (2026) in Aktobe today

Insidious: Out of the Further
Insidious: Out of the Further Horror, Detective, Thriller 2026 / Great Britain
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Today 30 Tomorrow 31 Tue 1
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Group Screenings

Showtimes for Insidious: Out of the Further in Aktobe on 30 August 2026
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
18:20 from 3600 ₸ 20:20 from 3600 ₸ 22:20 from 3600 ₸ 23:40 from 3200 ₸ 00:20 from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
16:40 from 2900 ₸ 18:40 from 3300 ₸ 20:50 from 3300 ₸ 22:00 from 3300 ₸ 23:00 from 3300 ₸ 00:20 from 2900 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
21:10 from 3300 ₸ 22:10 from 3300 ₸ 23:20 from 3300 ₸ 00:20 from 2900 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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