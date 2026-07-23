Showtimes for Steppe in Aktobe on 23 July 2026 Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe» 2D, RU 12:20 from 2700 ₸ 14:00 from 3100 ₸ 18:00 from 3500 ₸ 19:40 from 3500 ₸ 21:30 from 3500 ₸ Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh 2D, KZ 18:20 from 3200 ₸ 19:50 from 3200 ₸ 21:30 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 3200 ₸ 00:30 from 2800 ₸ Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh 2D, RU 11:50 from 2400 ₸ 13:40 from 2400 ₸ 15:20 from 2800 ₸ 19:00 from 3200 ₸ 20:30 from 3200 ₸