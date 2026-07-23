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Kinoafisha Films Steppe Showtimes for Steppe (2022) in Aktobe today

Showtimes for Steppe (2022) in Aktobe today

Steppe
Steppe Drama 2022 / Kazakhstan
Tickets
All about film
Today 23 Tomorrow 24
Format
Group Screenings

Showtimes for Steppe in Aktobe on 23 July 2026
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
12:20 from 2700 ₸ 14:00 from 3100 ₸ 18:00 from 3500 ₸ 19:40 from 3500 ₸ 21:30 from 3500 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, KZ
18:20 from 3200 ₸ 19:50 from 3200 ₸ 21:30 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 3200 ₸ 00:30 from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
11:50 from 2400 ₸ 13:40 from 2400 ₸ 15:20 from 2800 ₸ 19:00 from 3200 ₸ 20:30 from 3200 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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