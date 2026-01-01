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Kinoafisha Aktau
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Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park Cinema (Aktau) on the map
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park Cinema (Aktau) on the map
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Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park Cinema (Aktau) on the map
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Cinemas Nearby
600
meters
Yunost 3D
g. Aktau, 11 mkrn, TC «Yunost»
5
1.7
km
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
5
2.3
km
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRC «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
5
3.7
km
GDK im. Abaya
g. Aktau, mkr. 4, d. 71
5
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
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