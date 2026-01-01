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Kinoafisha Aktau Cinemas Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park Cinema (Aktau) on the map

Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park Cinema (Aktau) on the map

Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park Cinema (Aktau) on the map All about the cinema
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Cinemas Nearby

600 meters
Yunost 3D g. Aktau, 11 mkrn, TC «Yunost»
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Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRC «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
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GDK im. Abaya g. Aktau, mkr. 4, d. 71
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