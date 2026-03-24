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Kinoafisha Aktau Cinemas Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park Cinema Showtimes

Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park Cinema Showtimes

Today 24
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq! Comedy 2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
16:40 from 3000 ₸ 20:20 from 3400 ₸ 23:50 from 3000 ₸
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino Crime 2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan
2D, RU
17:10 from 15000 ₸ 17:30 from 3000 ₸ 21:50 from 3400 ₸ 23:30 from 15000 ₸
Erekshe
Erekshe Sport, Romantic 2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
17:20 from 3000 ₸ 19:00 from 3400 ₸ 20:40 from 3400 ₸ 22:20 from 3400 ₸ 00:00 from 3000 ₸
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan Romantic 2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
19:30 from 15000 ₸ 19:50 from 3400 ₸ 21:30 from 15000 ₸ 00:10 from 3000 ₸
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes Comedy 2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
18:20 from 3400 ₸
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay Romantic 2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
22:00 from 3400 ₸
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Mama
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
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