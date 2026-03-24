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Kinoafisha Aktau Cinemas Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park

Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park

Aktau
Address
g. Aktau, TRC Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
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Tickets from 3000 ₸
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Network

Kinoplexx
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0 vote
Tickets from 3000 ₸
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
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The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes at the Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park cinema
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Today 3 sessions
16:40 from 3000 ₸ 20:20 from 3400 ₸ 23:50 from 3000 ₸ ...
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
Today 4 sessions
17:10 from 15000 ₸ 17:30 from 3000 ₸ 21:50 from 3400 ₸ 23:30 from 15000 ₸ ...
Erekshe
Erekshe
Today 5 sessions
17:20 from 3000 ₸ 19:00 from 3400 ₸ 20:40 from 3400 ₸ 22:20 from 3400 ₸ ...
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
Today 4 sessions
19:30 from 15000 ₸ 19:50 from 3400 ₸ 21:30 from 15000 ₸ 00:10 from 3000 ₸ ...
All showtimes and tickets

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Films at the Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park cinema

Today 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq! Comedy 2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
16:40 from 3000 ₸ 20:20 from 3400 ₸ 23:50 from 3000 ₸
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino Crime 2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan
2D, RU
17:10 from 15000 ₸ 17:30 from 3000 ₸ 21:50 from 3400 ₸ 23:30 from 15000 ₸
Erekshe
Erekshe Sport, Romantic 2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
17:20 from 3000 ₸ 19:00 from 3400 ₸ 20:40 from 3400 ₸ 22:20 from 3400 ₸ 00:00 from 3000 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Mama
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
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