Arman Laser Cinema

Taraz
Address
Taraz, ulitsa Tole bi, 27
Phone

+7 771 235 9832

Network

Арман
Bar
Есть сканнер билетов
LUX
9.3 Rate
13 votes
Cinema reviews

Аскар Кадыркулов 17 December 2022, 23:25
ресейде тұрып жатырмыз ба? неге бір-ақ мезгіл қазақша?
ешкім бармайтын уақытқа қойысындар, ұятсыздар!
заңды бұзып жатырсыздар😐
Аскар Кадыркулов 17 December 2022, 23:17
неге қазақша тек 1 сеанс? Біз Қазақ елінде тұрып жатырмыз ба?
бұл кемсіту ғой 😒
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
