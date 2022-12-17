Menu
Kinoafisha Taraz
Cinemas
Arman Laser Cinema
Arman Laser Cinema
Taraz
Address
Taraz, ulitsa Tole bi, 27
Phone
+7 771 235 9832
Network
Арман
Bar
Есть сканнер билетов
LUX
9.3
13
votes
In overall ranking
1
Cinema reviews
Аскар Кадыркулов
17 December 2022, 23:25
ресейде тұрып жатырмыз ба? неге бір-ақ мезгіл қазақша?
ешкім бармайтын уақытқа қойысындар, ұятсыздар!
заңды бұзып жатырсыздар😐
Аскар Кадыркулов
17 December 2022, 23:17
неге қазақша тек 1 сеанс? Біз Қазақ елінде тұрып жатырмыз ба?
бұл кемсіту ғой 😒
Now Playing
New Releases
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
