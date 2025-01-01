Menu
Русский English
Astana Park 3D Cinema (Taraz) on the map

Astana Park 3D Cinema (Taraz) on the map

Astana Park 3D Cinema (Taraz) on the map
Cinemas Nearby

Cinemas Nearby

1.2 km
Premier Kazakhstan g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
5
1.8 km
Arman Laser Cinema Taraz, ulitsa Tole bi, 27
5
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
