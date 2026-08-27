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Kinoafisha Films Hive Showtimes for Hive (2026) in Shymkent today

Showtimes for Hive (2026) in Shymkent today

Hive
Hive Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi 2026 / Canada
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Today 27
Format
Group Screenings

Showtimes for Hive in Shymkent on 27 August 2026
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
16:25 from 2600 ₸ 00:20 from 3000 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
00:20 from 2900 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
00:10 from 2900 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
00:00 from 2900 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
00:20 from 2900 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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