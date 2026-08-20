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Kinoafisha Films Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film Showtimes for Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film (2026) in Shymkent today

Showtimes for Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film (2026) in Shymkent today

Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film
Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film Detective, Thriller 2026 / USA
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Group Screenings

Showtimes for Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film in Shymkent on 20 August 2026
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
14:35 from 2100 ₸ 16:45 from 2100 ₸ 18:55 from 2300 ₸ 21:05 from 2300 ₸ 23:15 from 2300 ₸ 00:05 from 2300 ₸ 01:25 from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
18:00 from 3300 ₸ 19:00 from 3300 ₸ 22:00 from 3300 ₸ 23:00 from 3300 ₸ 00:00 from 2900 ₸ 01:00 from 2900 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
17:10 from 2900 ₸ 18:10 from 2900 ₸ 21:20 from 3300 ₸ 22:20 from 3300 ₸ 23:20 from 3300 ₸ 00:20 from 3300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
17:10 from 2900 ₸ 18:10 from 2900 ₸ 19:20 from 3300 ₸ 20:20 from 3300 ₸ 21:30 from 3300 ₸ 22:30 from 3300 ₸ 23:40 from 3300 ₸ 00:40 from 3300 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
13:00 from 3600 ₸ 15:10 from 4100 ₸ 16:10 from 4100 ₸ 17:20 from 4100 ₸ 18:20 from 4100 ₸ 19:30 from 4600 ₸ 20:30 from 4600 ₸ 21:40 from 4600 ₸ 22:40 from 4600 ₸ 23:50 from 4600 ₸ 00:50 from 4600 ₸
Pixel Cinema g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D
13:05 from 3000 ₸ 18:15 from 3000 ₸ 21:55 from 3000 ₸ 23:50 from 3000 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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