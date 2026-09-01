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38 songy nukte
Showtimes for 38 songy nukte (2026) in Shchuchinsk today
Showtimes for 38 songy nukte (2026) in Shchuchinsk today
38 songy nukte
Catastrophe, Drama
2026 / Kazakhstan
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Кокшетау
Tomorrow
7
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Cinema Alem
g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D, KZ
20:40
from 1600 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, KK
17:10
from 2200 ₸
19:10
from 2400 ₸
2D, KZ
12:30
from 2000 ₸
16:10
from 2200 ₸
18:10
from 2400 ₸
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