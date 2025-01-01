Menu
Rudnyy Sinema
ul. Mira 1, Rudnyy, Kazahstan
150 meters
Kazahstan 3D
g. Kostanay, ul. Gogolya, 74
43.2 km
Arman 3D
g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
43.7 km
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
44.3 km
RDK Planeta
Chelyabinskaya obl., selo Varna, ul. Sovetskaya, 125
151 km
MBU TsKR "Energetik"
g. Troitsk, ul. Energetikov, 26
156 km
KINO PLUS
ul. Lenina, 66, Zhitikara
157 km
Kontinent
g. Troitsk, ul. Sovetskaya, 46
163 km
MKU DK 40 let Oktyabrya
g. Kartaly, ul. Zheleznodorozhnaya, 16
166 km
Kino_Club
Kurganskaya obl., Tselinnyy r-n, s. Tselinnoe, ul. Sovetskaya d.70
175 km
Klub po kinopokazu Mir
Chelyabinskaya obl., p. Uvelskiy, ul. Sovetskaya, 33A
202 km
RK "Rio"
g. Yuzhnouralsk, ul. Sergeya Bulando, 3a
205 km
