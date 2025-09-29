Menu
Qorday Cinema

Korday
Address
s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
Tickets from 1600 ₸
Showtimes at the Qorday Cinema cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 2 sessions
09:40 from 1600 ₸ 23:55 from 1800 ₸ ...
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
Today 2 sessions
13:30 from 1600 ₸ 18:55 from 1800 ₸ ...
Junglilau
Junglilau
Today 2 sessions
15:15 from 1600 ₸ 20:10 from 1800 ₸ ...
Rogue
Rogue
Today 2 sessions
11:50 from 1600 ₸ 15:30 from 1600 ₸ ...
Films at the Qorday Cinema cinema

A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
09:40 from 1600 ₸ 23:55 from 1800 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
13:30 from 1600 ₸ 18:55 from 1800 ₸
Junglilau
Junglilau Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
15:15 from 1600 ₸ 20:10 from 1800 ₸
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
