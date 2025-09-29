Menu
Cinemas
Qorday Cinema
Qorday Cinema
Korday
Address
s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
Tickets from 1600 ₸
few votes
1
vote
Tickets from 1600 ₸
Showtimes
at the Qorday Cinema cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 2 sessions
09:40
from 1600 ₸
23:55
from 1800 ₸
...
Agent & Irbis
Today 2 sessions
13:30
from 1600 ₸
18:55
from 1800 ₸
...
Junglilau
Today 2 sessions
15:15
from 1600 ₸
20:10
from 1800 ₸
...
Rogue
Today 2 sessions
11:50
from 1600 ₸
15:30
from 1600 ₸
...
Tomorrow
from 1600 ₸
1 October
from 1600 ₸
Cinema reviews
No reviews
1
vote
Films at the Qorday Cinema cinema
Tomorrow
30
Wed
1
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
09:40
from 1600 ₸
23:55
from 1800 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
13:30
from 1600 ₸
18:55
from 1800 ₸
Junglilau
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
15:15
from 1600 ₸
20:10
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
