Qorday Cinema
s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
0 meter
Alamedin Grand
Zhibek Zholu 150/3
17.8 km
TSUM Cinema
g. Bishkek, Shopokova, 91
19.6 km
Dordoy Plaza
g. Bishkek, ul. Ibraimova, 115, TRTs «Dordoy Plaza»
19.7 km
Ala-Too
g. Bishkek, b-r Erkindik, 53, peresechenie s prosp. Chuy
19.8 km
Rossiya
g. Bishkek, Chuyskiy prosp., 213
20.1 km
Bishkekpark
g. Bishkek, peresechenie ul. Kievskaya i ul. Isanova, TRTs Bishkek Park, 4 etazh
20.6 km
Oktyabr
g. Bishkek, peresechenie Chuyskogo prosp., 184 i b-ra. Molodoy Gvardii
21 km
Vefa
g. Bishkek, peresechenie ul. Gorkogo i ul. Baytik Baatyra, TTs «VEFA», 3-y etazh
21.7 km
Kinoteatr Broadway
g. Bishkek, pr. Chingiza Aytmatova, 3
22.7 km
Kyrgyz-Kinosu
g. Bishkek, ul. Ahunbaeva, 92 A
23.4 km
Manas
g. Bishkek, peresechenie ul. Isy Ahunbaeva i prosp. Chyngyza Aytmatova
23.7 km
