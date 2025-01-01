Menu
Kinoafisha
Korday, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Cinemas
Qorday Cinema
Qorday Cinema Cinema (Korday) on the map
Qorday Cinema Cinema (Korday) on the map
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Qorday Cinema Cinema (Korday) on the map
All about the cinema
View cinemas on the map
Cinemas Nearby
Now Playing
New Releases
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree