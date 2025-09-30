Menu
Cinema Park Cinema Showtimes
Film
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
2D, RU
14:40
from 1200 ₸
Goat
Horror, Sport
2025, USA
2D, RU
12:45
from 1200 ₸
17:20
from 1200 ₸
One Battle After Another
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
2D, RU
12:00
from 1200 ₸
14:50
from 1200 ₸
19:15
from 1800 ₸
Pets on a Train
Action, Animation, Comedy
2025, France
2D, RU
11:20
from 1200 ₸
Qaitadan
Drama
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
19:20
from 1800 ₸
The Long Walk
Horror
2025, USA
2D, RU
10:00
from 1200 ₸
17:40
from 1200 ₸
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
Horror
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay
2D, RU
19:40
from 1800 ₸
Аш пен тоқ
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
13:00
from 1200 ₸
16:05
from 1200 ₸
22:10
from 1800 ₸
Жұмбақ қыз
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
11:05
from 1200 ₸
14:30
from 1200 ₸
17:35
from 1200 ₸
23:40
from 1500 ₸
