Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Petropavl Cinemas Cinema Park Cinema Park Cinema Showtimes

Cinema Park Cinema Showtimes

Today 30 Tomorrow 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
2D, RU
14:40 from 1200 ₸
Goat
Goat Horror, Sport 2025, USA
2D, RU
12:45 from 1200 ₸ 17:20 from 1200 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
2D, RU
12:00 from 1200 ₸ 14:50 from 1200 ₸ 19:15 from 1800 ₸
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train Action, Animation, Comedy 2025, France
2D, RU
11:20 from 1200 ₸
Qaitadan
Qaitadan Drama 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
19:20 from 1800 ₸
The Long Walk
The Long Walk Horror 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:00 from 1200 ₸ 17:40 from 1200 ₸
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell Horror 2025, New Zealand / Paraguay
2D, RU
19:40 from 1800 ₸
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
13:00 from 1200 ₸ 16:05 from 1200 ₸ 22:10 from 1800 ₸
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
11:05 from 1200 ₸ 14:30 from 1200 ₸ 17:35 from 1200 ₸ 23:40 from 1500 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more