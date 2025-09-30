Menu
Address
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
Phone

+ 7 708 432 1544

Tickets from 1200 ₸
Tickets from 1200 ₸
Showtimes at the Cinema Park cinema
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Today 1 session
14:40 from 1200 ₸ ...
Goat
Today 2 sessions
12:45 from 1200 ₸ 17:20 from 1200 ₸ ...
One Battle After Another
Today 3 sessions
12:00 from 1200 ₸ 14:50 from 1200 ₸ 19:15 from 1800 ₸ ...
Pets on a Train
Today 1 session
11:20 from 1200 ₸ ...
Cinema reviews

Films at the Cinema Park cinema

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
2D, RU
14:40 from 1200 ₸
Goat
Goat Horror, Sport 2025, USA
2D, RU
12:45 from 1200 ₸ 17:20 from 1200 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
2D, RU
12:00 from 1200 ₸ 14:50 from 1200 ₸ 19:15 from 1800 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
