Address
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
Show on map
Phone
+ 7 708 432 1544
Call
Showtimes
at the Cinema Park cinema
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Today 1 session
14:40
from 1200 ₸
...
Goat
Today 2 sessions
12:45
from 1200 ₸
17:20
from 1200 ₸
...
One Battle After Another
Today 3 sessions
12:00
from 1200 ₸
14:50
from 1200 ₸
19:15
from 1800 ₸
...
Pets on a Train
Today 1 session
11:20
from 1200 ₸
...
from 400 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
2D, RU
14:40
from 1200 ₸
Goat
Horror, Sport
2025, USA
2D, RU
12:45
from 1200 ₸
17:20
from 1200 ₸
One Battle After Another
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
2D, RU
12:00
from 1200 ₸
14:50
from 1200 ₸
19:15
from 1800 ₸
