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Kinoafisha Films The Devil Wears Prada 2 The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Astana

The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Thu 30 Fri 1
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
13:45 from 30000 ₸ 19:30 from 30000 ₸ 21:45 from 30000 ₸ 21:55 from 30000 ₸ 23:55 from 30000 ₸ 00:00 from 30000 ₸
2D, EN
11:00 from 30000 ₸ 17:15 from 30000 ₸
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