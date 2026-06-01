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Kinoafisha Films Toy Story 5 Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Thu 18 Sun 21 Mon 22
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
16:00 from 18:10 from
2D, KZ
10:20 from 10:40 from 12:50 from 15:00 from 17:10 from
2D, RU
10:10 from 11:10 from 12:20 from 13:00 from 13:20 from 14:30 from 15:10 from 15:30 from 15:50 from 16:10 from 16:30 from 16:40 from 17:20 from 17:40 from 18:00 from 18:20 from 18:40 from 18:50 from 19:30 from 19:50 from 20:30 from 20:50 from
3D, IMAX, RU
10:30 from 12:40 from 14:50 from 17:00 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
10:10 from 12:05 from 14:00 from 15:55 from 17:50 from 19:45 from 21:40 from 23:35 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:40 from 19:30 from
2D, KZ
11:00 from 12:50 from 14:40 from 18:30 from
2D, RU
10:40 from 12:20 from 13:20 from 14:10 from 15:10 from 16:00 from 17:00 from 17:50 from 18:50 from 19:40 from 20:40 from 21:30 from 22:30 from
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