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Babay
Babay, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
Babay, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
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How do I book tickets for Babay?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, KK
15:20
from 3100 ₸
19:20
from 3500 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall
g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, KK
14:30
from 2800 ₸
16:20
from 2800 ₸
20:40
from 3200 ₸
22:40
from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza
g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, KK
14:30
from 2800 ₸
15:40
from 2800 ₸
16:20
from 2800 ₸
19:10
from 3200 ₸
Lokomotiv
g. Aktobe, ul. Sh.Ualihanova, 35
2D, KZ
19:00
from 2000 ₸
22:00
from 2000 ₸
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