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Kinoafisha Films Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim, 2025 Screening times in Aktobe

Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim, 2025 Screening times in Aktobe

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 21
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
14:20 from 2400 ₸ 16:00 from 2400 ₸
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