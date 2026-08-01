Showtimes for PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie in Aktobe on 21 August 2026 Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe» 2D, RU 10:20 from 2700 ₸ 12:00 from 2700 ₸ 13:40 from 2700 ₸ 15:20 from 3200 ₸ Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh 2D, RU 10:20 from 2500 ₸ 12:00 from 2500 ₸ 16:00 from 2900 ₸ Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh 2D, RU 10:20 from 2500 ₸ 14:20 from 2900 ₸ 16:10 from 2900 ₸ 18:00 from 3300 ₸