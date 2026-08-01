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Kinoafisha Films PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie Showtimes for PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie (2026) in Aktobe today

Showtimes for PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie (2026) in Aktobe today

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie
PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie Adventure, Animation, Action 2026 / Canada
Watch trailer
Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 21
Format
Group Screenings

Showtimes for PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie in Aktobe on 21 August 2026
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
10:20 from 2700 ₸ 12:00 from 2700 ₸ 13:40 from 2700 ₸ 15:20 from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
10:20 from 2500 ₸ 12:00 from 2500 ₸ 16:00 from 2900 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:20 from 2500 ₸ 14:20 from 2900 ₸ 16:10 from 2900 ₸ 18:00 from 3300 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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