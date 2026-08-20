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Kinoafisha Films Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film Showtimes for Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film (2026) in Aktobe today

Showtimes for Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film (2026) in Aktobe today

Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film
Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film Detective, Thriller 2026 / USA
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Today 20 Tomorrow 21
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Group Screenings

Showtimes for Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film in Aktobe on 20 August 2026
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
20:10 from 3600 ₸ 22:00 from 3600 ₸ 00:00 from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
19:10 from 3300 ₸ 21:10 from 3300 ₸ 23:40 from 2900 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
20:20 from 3300 ₸ 22:20 from 3300 ₸ 00:20 from 2900 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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