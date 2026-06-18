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Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
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How do I book tickets for Toy Story 5?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, KZ
15:30
from 3100 ₸
19:40
from 3500 ₸
2D, RU
16:40
from 3100 ₸
17:40
from 3100 ₸
18:40
from 3500 ₸
20:40
from 3500 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall
g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, KZ
17:10
from 2800 ₸
2D, RU
15:00
from 2800 ₸
16:00
from 2800 ₸
18:10
from 3200 ₸
19:20
from 3200 ₸
20:20
from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza
g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
18:30
from 3200 ₸
2D, RU
15:20
from 2800 ₸
16:30
from 2800 ₸
17:20
from 2800 ₸
19:20
from 3200 ₸
20:40
from 3200 ₸
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