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Kinoafisha Films Toy Story 5 Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe

Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 18
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, KZ
15:30 from 3100 ₸ 19:40 from 3500 ₸
2D, RU
16:40 from 3100 ₸ 17:40 from 3100 ₸ 18:40 from 3500 ₸ 20:40 from 3500 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, KZ
17:10 from 2800 ₸
2D, RU
15:00 from 2800 ₸ 16:00 from 2800 ₸ 18:10 from 3200 ₸ 19:20 from 3200 ₸ 20:20 from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
18:30 from 3200 ₸
2D, RU
15:20 from 2800 ₸ 16:30 from 2800 ₸ 17:20 from 2800 ₸ 19:20 from 3200 ₸ 20:40 from 3200 ₸
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